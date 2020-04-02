Cannalogue Seeks To Conduct Clinical Trial For COVID-19 Using Medical Cannabis Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Canadian cannabis healthcare technology company Cannalogue said it has submitted an application to Health Canada to conduct a clinical trial with medical cannabis for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. 👓 View full article

