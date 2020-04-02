ASX 200 drops 2% on bank pain Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The S&P/ASX 200 Index (ASX:XJO) has fallen another 2% today as ASX banks drop again on dividend cut concerns.



The post ASX 200 drops 2% on bank pain appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this