El tal Toni 🎗#JoActuo #LlibertatPresosPolitics RT @d4veCAT: "In all countries we have prime ministers calling the CEOs and diagnostic companies to try to get hold of the stocks." #corona… 11 minutes ago

NYC SHUTDOWN WK 3 🗽🚨 ⬇️ $SPX Considering that we are in an election year, in my opinion we should expect more pain in stocks over next 6… https://t.co/V34wo8DeOD 16 minutes ago

Peter Schmidt (The 92ers) @michaellebowitz Not endorsing the view, but some perspective. The NASDAQ fell ~80% from MAR 00 to OCT 02. The o… https://t.co/BbyidK8Hmp 21 minutes ago

Not ^ That Guy She’s right. Her role was to trade stocks based on the classified hearings she attended. And our role, as a society… https://t.co/rLBKMMuXQr 26 minutes ago

STCK.PRO $AMT $WM NEW ARTICLE : 3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years https://t.co/dY3jZpCVE7 Get all the latest… https://t.co/QXRai2r8MW 26 minutes ago

🌻 JOYful JOYous 🌻 RT @colfinancial: In this episode, Marvin Fausto talks about: - Whether to buy, sell, or hold on to your stocks - What companies to buy and… 36 minutes ago

TreasureHunt @RajpritSaluja @Nigel__DSouza You are right...!! Entry and exit matters a lot. In stocks we do periodical review an… https://t.co/osEwpVayAn 38 minutes ago