Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Business
• Markets •
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Real Estate
Legal
Corporate News
One News Page
>
Markets News
>
What Happens If the Apple 5G iPhone Is Delayed?
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
What Happens If the Apple 5G iPhone Is Delayed?
Thursday, 2 April 2020 (
8 hours ago
)
Even if Apple delays the debut a 5G-enabled iPhone until the holiday shopping season, 5G is still going to drive a huge upgrade cycle.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Credit: Digital Trends - Published
3 days ago
< > Embed
Apple May Delay The iPhone 12
01:00
The iPhone 12 is expected to feature an all-new design and 5G support, but it looks like Apple is considering delaying the launch of the new device, possibly till 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially known as COVID-19.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Matt Hancock
Brazil
New York City
United States Congress
Jair Bolsonaro
The Wall Street Journal
United States House of Representatives
Italy
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
6 6 Million
Record 6 6
Zaandam
COVID 19 Testing
Chris Cuomo
Oil Price
WORTH WATCHING
Pelosi Seeks Bipartisan Panel On $2 Trillion Relief
Trump to meet U.S. oil execs dealing with price crisis
Matt Hancock coronavirus briefing highlights
Coronavirus pandemic: What exactly is the 'herd immunity' strategy put in place in Brazil and Sweden?
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020
One News Page
Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us
|
Contact us
|
Disclaimer
|
Press Room
|
Terms & Conditions | Content Accreditation
RSS
|
News for my Website
|
Free news search widget
|
In the News
|
DMCA / Content Removal
|
Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing?
Send us your feedback
|
LIKE us on Facebook
FOLLOW us on Twitter
•
FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News
®
is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.