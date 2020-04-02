What Happens If the Apple 5G iPhone Is Delayed?

Global  

Even if Apple delays the debut a 5G-enabled iPhone until the holiday shopping season, 5G is still going to drive a huge upgrade cycle.
 The iPhone 12 is expected to feature an all-new design and  5G support, but it looks like Apple is considering delaying the launch of the new device, possibly till 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, officially known as COVID-19.

