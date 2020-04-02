Market Crash 2020: Why Are These Canadian Stocks Down So Much? Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Stocks unfairly punished by today's market crash include Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), Molson Coors (TSX:TPX.B)(NYSE:TAP), and Northwest Healthcare REIT (TSX:NWH.UN).



The post Market Crash 2020: Why Are These Canadian Stocks Down So Much? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this