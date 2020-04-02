Global  

Baby Boomers: This Coronavirus Market Crash Could Delay Your Retirement by 5 Years

Motley Fool Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus is a blow to retirement plans. Baby boomers need to focus on both health and wealth. In case the market crash delays retirement by five years, there is time to build the nest egg with the Enbridge stock

