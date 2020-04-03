Wesfarmers sold Coles shares. Should ASX investors take the hint? Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX: WES) is bailing out of Coles Group Ltd (ASX: COL) shares. Should you take the hint?



The post Wesfarmers sold Coles shares. Should ASX investors take the hint? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brad Hooper 🔴⚪️💙 RT @hipstergeddon: My Tip : Wesfarmers to make a play for Virgin Australia. $WES just sold a Billion $ of Coles Shares and Virgin is looki… 20 hours ago Hipstergeddon My Tip : Wesfarmers to make a play for Virgin Australia. $WES just sold a Billion $ of Coles Shares and Virgin is… https://t.co/JEI6VjMs1c 22 hours ago