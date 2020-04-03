2 great ETFs to invest in now for the long-term at cheap prices Friday, 3 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Here are 2 great exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to invest in now for the long-term at these very cheap prices.



The post 2 great ETFs to invest in now for the long-term at cheap prices appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tyler Burns Great time to invest in your future. Trade Stocks, ETFs and Options on Webull! Open a Webull brokerage account and… https://t.co/sWlxteKM4m 5 hours ago mark brady Time for another chance to jump on the free offer , while the markets are so depressed it's a great time to invest… https://t.co/RCUXvGbYTa 4 days ago