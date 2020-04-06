Newswires $ELO $BTH Coronavirus (COVID-19): 6 charts every Australian needs to see (via Motley Fool) https://t.co/ylbQvkhuaE… https://t.co/YqUL0gPwt4 2 hours ago

The Motley Fool Australia Coronavirus (COVID-19): 6 charts every Australian needs to see https://t.co/Q2omWAt4lQ https://t.co/wdHuxXhMwb 3 hours ago

wdonno @oldmaypearlrd @nicknow @ThomasWelch15 @ScottGottliebMD Sadly this Administration has bungled the COVID response at… https://t.co/qUmzF6gfGd 13 hours ago

HeLynne @HuaAi1 @jkenney What was the source for your charts? We're still going up... haven't slowed or flattened yet. I ha… https://t.co/6uv1VaOQZJ 15 hours ago

Adam (not an airport) Lindsay RT @bobbie: Every day for the last week or so I've been updating these animated charts of covid-19 confirmed cases and fatalities. Latest… 1 day ago

OG Bobbie Johnson Every day for the last week or so I've been updating these animated charts of covid-19 confirmed cases and fataliti… https://t.co/FSNKJ20aTM 1 day ago

Que Tal RT @JGatawe: Canada's cases are doubling about every 2.5 days. There is no time to waste, #shutdownCanada @justinTrudeau if you want I ca… 3 days ago