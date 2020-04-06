Global
Stock Alert: Ulta Beauty Increases 15%
Monday, 6 April 2020 (
3 days ago
)
Shares of beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) are climbing more than 15% Monday morning at $180.35. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.
Credit: Market News Video - Published
3 days ago
Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, ULTA
01:06
In early trading on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has lost about 28.8% of its value.
