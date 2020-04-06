Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Stock Alert: Ulta Beauty Increases 15%

Stock Alert: Ulta Beauty Increases 15%

RTTNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Shares of beauty products retailer Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) are climbing more than 15% Monday morning at $180.35. There are no company-specific news to move the stock up.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Market News Video - Published
News video: Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, ULTA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTXS, ULTA 01:06

 In early trading on Monday, shares of Ulta Beauty topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty has lost about 28.8% of its value.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.