Monopoly Darknet Market Bans Vendors Peddling a Coronavirus Cure

The Merkle Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Monopoly Darknet Market Bans Vendors Peddling a Coronavirus CureThe coronavirus crisis has created shockwave after shockwave across different industries. Even darknet market operators are cracking down on anyone selling necessary supplies or potential cures for COVID-19. Monopoly is one of the many darknet markets still in operation today. There is no Confirmed Coronavirus Cure yet While it allows for the sale of virtually anything one can think of, potential cures for the coronavirus are not among them. In fact, the operators will now permanently ban vendors shilling such non-existing products. There is no proven coronavirus cure as of right now. Several potential solutions are being researched, but nothing

The post Monopoly Darknet Market Bans Vendors Peddling a Coronavirus Cure appeared first on The Merkle News.
