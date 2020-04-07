Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > President Trump’s Oil Tariffs Could Send Canadian Energy Stocks Skyrocketing

President Trump’s Oil Tariffs Could Send Canadian Energy Stocks Skyrocketing

Motley Fool Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is a dividend king that could be a huge beneficiary if Donald Trump starts slapping on energy tariffs on oil from outside North America.

The post President Trump’s Oil Tariffs Could Send Canadian Energy Stocks Skyrocketing appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lambert_pp

Richard Lambert RT @_abiddulph: President Trump’s oil tariffs could send Canadian energy stocks skyrocketing https://t.co/lm9TOY7Poh something to think abo… 25 minutes ago

trader363

trader Trump tariffs could send Cdn energy stocks skyrocketing https://t.co/NF8Xh3PYWB 1 hour ago

_abiddulph

Art Biddulph President Trump’s oil tariffs could send Canadian energy stocks skyrocketing https://t.co/lm9TOY7Poh something to think about. 1 hour ago

chenweihua

Chen Weihua RT @PIIE: Tariffs on imports from China never made sense for America's factories and farmers. It's time for President Trump to lift them, s… 5 hours ago

Udit_Eco

Udit Kumar PIIE: Tariffs on imports from China never made sense for America's factories and farmers. It's time for President T… https://t.co/RnWtGmcask 8 hours ago

psp1323

Klaus Elliott @jasonrantz Why has no dialogue commenced on reason China 🇨🇳 concealed covid-19? Maybe they understand its world ec… https://t.co/oHO94c9UKU 9 hours ago

Zeno500BC

A. Aamir RT @ReutersBiz: President Donald Trump says he could slap tariffs on #oil imports if prices stay low, but does not expect he will need to h… 10 hours ago

SouzaEluam

ELUAM SOUZA RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump says he could slap tariffs on oil imports if prices stay low, but does not expect he will need to https… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.