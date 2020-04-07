Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets

Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets

FT.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Turbulent markets triggered by coronavirus pandemic boost activity for online trading platform
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AutonomousCNS

📡🦻🤯Atheism is Polytheism $PLSQF - Plus500 rockets 40% as revenue soars nearly 500% in Q1 https://t.co/t0x65hO6Fe 8 hours ago

SD_Markets

Secure Digital Markets RT @FT: Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets https://t.co/z0wVldkXvY 12 hours ago

five_alive

five-alive Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets | Financial Times https://t.co/IvXwu6MXf9 14 hours ago

MY21_Oracle

Mehrdad Yousefi Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets https://t.co/fH0XnBUSgj via @financialtimes 15 hours ago

FT

Financial Times Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets https://t.co/z0wVldkXvY 18 hours ago

MarketCurrents

Breaking News $PLSQF - Plus500 rockets 40% as revenue soars nearly 500% in Q1 https://t.co/crEe69V9uS 18 hours ago

James_holloway1

James Holloway RT @ftfinancenews: Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets https://t.co/MJgXeryFYK 18 hours ago

purplebizme

PurpleBiz.net Plus500 revenue soars nearly 500% as volatility fuels boom in bets https://t.co/nKcpfyaLjk 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.