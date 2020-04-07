Halliburton Cuts Jobs, Executive Pay

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Halliburton has laid off 350 workers in Oklahoma as the squeeze of oil prices on the industry forces companies to shrink their operations. The Houston Chronicle reported the layoffs citing a filing with the state employment watchdog, and Halliburton later confirmed it. "This was a difficult decision, but is a necessary action as we work to successfully adapt to challenging market conditions," Halliburton said in a statement. "As we make workforce reductions, we are taking numerous other actions to reduce our costs, including reducing… 👓 View full article

