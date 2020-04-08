Should you buy Commonwealth Bank shares for the dividends? Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) share price came under pressure today due to concerns over its dividend. Is this a buying opportunity?



The post Should you buy Commonwealth Bank shares for the dividends? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Motley Fool Australia Should you buy Commonwealth Bank shares for the dividends? https://t.co/ghlEll3SdG 58 minutes ago