A Weak Canadian Dollar Could Make These 3 Stocks Skyrocket Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A weak Canadian dollar is a boon to exporters. The Enbridge stock, Barrick Gold stock, and Bombardier stock could be the beneficiaries. However, the impact of COVID-19 and subsequent recession poses a problem to export-related businesses.



The post A Weak Canadian Dollar Could Make These 3 Stocks Skyrocket appeared first on The... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Toronto News Network Enbridge is one of the most solid investments in the sector with impressive dividends. A must have in anyone's inve… https://t.co/z0QahB8VYZ 1 week ago DeskTrading A Weak Canadian Dollar Could Make These 3 Stocks Skyrocket - The Motley Fool Canada https://t.co/EQ1UuCNalg 1 week ago