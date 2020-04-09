Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Buying These 3 Stocks Could Turn Your Stimulus Check Into an ATM

Buying These 3 Stocks Could Turn Your Stimulus Check Into an ATM

Motley Fool Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Investing in these rock-solid income producers can extend the value of your stimulus check for years or even decades.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published
News video: What Are the Best Uses For Your $1200 Stimulus Check?

What Are the Best Uses For Your $1200 Stimulus Check? 02:58

 If you're wondering how to use the $1,200 stimulus check--besides for the obvious uses of paying rent or using it in place of a paycheck--what are the best ways to put the money to work?

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cathywithwings

FURLOUGHED POKER CATHY @CHIZMAGA Oh, but wait.....the gains I have received buying stocks 'on the cheap.' I will throw a celebration in a… https://t.co/Aod5B86G34 14 hours ago

stocks_simple

Abhibrat RT @rationalwalk: You could explain how the Fed is buying up all these assets easily enough. The interesting part would be answering the in… 20 hours ago

KYtheflyguy

Kyle Woodyard RT @TMFVelvetHammer: Buying These 3 Stocks Could Turn Your Stimulus Check Into an ATM @themotleyfool #stocks $AAPL $VZ $NEE https://t.co/A3… 22 hours ago

dannyvena

Danny Vena RT @dannyvena: Buying These 3 #Stocks Could Turn Your #StimulusCheck Into an ATM @themotleyfool #investing #dividends #5G $AAPL $VZ $NEE ht… 23 hours ago

RonBenton12

Ron & Jasper @ReverendLenell @StateStreetETFs @business he could do that. But who knows what his plans are. I find it odd that… https://t.co/LCYgCw3Ogl 1 day ago

amit35384027

TECHNICAL ANALYST FOLLOWERS RT @trailingtrades: #CIPLA STOCK COULD REACH 620-640 LEVELS KINDLY BOOK PROFITS AROUND THESE LEVELS DO NOT INITIATE FRESH BUYING #in… 2 days ago

Ky1eKyle

Posadism-Luxemburgism 🧠 thinking i could make some money "buying the dip" in these stocks and donate it to poor people or something so i ca… https://t.co/n1c4n98dF2 2 days ago

SignalsMe

Signals.me Buying These 3 Stocks Could Turn Your Stimulus Check Into an ATM - Motley Fool https://t.co/r58yYPoUkE #stocks #news 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.