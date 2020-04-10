This small cap ASX dairy share is up 50% in 1 month, could it be the next A2 Milk?

Amid lockdown, Mother Dairy MD commented on Delhi-NCR milk supply. Sangram Chaudhary said that demand had spiked after lockdown started. He said demand for milk & allied products are returning to normal in NCR now. Chaudhary said that Mother Dairy is making all efforts to ensure people don't suffer....
