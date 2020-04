Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday in holiday-thinned trading despite the positive cues from Wall Street as the Federal Reserve unveiled a $2.3 trillion program to support the U.S. economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Worries about the spread and the economic impact of the coronavirus weighed on sentiment. Several markets in the Asia-Pacific region are closed for the Good Friday holiday.

