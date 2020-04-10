Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Prices Crash Towards $20 Despite Historic Cuts

Oil Prices Crash Towards $20 Despite Historic Cuts

OilPrice.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Investor Alert: As oil prices crash towards $20 on the back of an insufficient production cut agreement, all eyes will be on G20 developments and more production cut news over the weekend. If you haven't already signed up for Global Energy Alert then make sure you do so today to get expert analysis on what will happen on Monday when markets reopen. (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge) (Click to enlarge)Friday, April 10th, 2020OPEC+ agreed to the largest oil production…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.