Argentina’s Shale Boom On Hold As Oil Prices Collapse

OilPrice.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Argentina’s state-held energy firm YPF slashed by 50 percent the oil production from its key development area in the vast Vaca Muerta shale play this week due to tumbling fuel demand in Argentina’s lockdown, local news outlet Rio Negro reports. Fuel demand in Argentina, under lockdown since March 20, is tumbling, and YPF is running out of storage for its crude oil, so the state energy firm closed 50 percent of its producing wells in the Loma Campana development.   Other companies, such as Vista Oil & Gas, have also…
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Exxon cuts capital spending by 30%

Exxon cuts capital spending by 30% 01:01

 Exxon Mobil Corp throttled back a multi-year investment in shale, natural gas and deep water oil production Tuesday. As Fred Katayama reports, the largest U.S. oil producer said it will cut planned capital spending by 30% this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand.

