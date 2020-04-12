Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

OilPrice.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The oil price war has already claimed its first victim. Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL), once the largest oil and gas producer in North Dakota's Bakken Shale, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy becoming the first major shale producer to do so in the current year. Whiting has cited the "severe downturn" in oil and gas prices courtesy of the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war and COVID-19-related impact on demand.  But this shale producer has no plans to go into a state of suspended animation: Whiting has announced that it will go ahead…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting

India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting 01:47

 India raises issue of oil price Dharmendra Pradhan at G20 Extraordinary Energy Ministers meeting

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.