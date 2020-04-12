Global  

Higher Natural Gas Prices Are On The Horizon

OilPrice.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
The oil price crash has attracted all the media attention to the dire state of the U.S. crude oil-producing sector with cash-strapped drillers struggling to make any money at $20 oil. The collapse of the price of oil, however, could be the first step toward higher U.S. natural gas prices as early as next winter, helping the gas-oriented shale firms who survive the next few months to have their gas selling for more than double the current rates.     The U.S. natural gas industry is set to suffer a lot in the short term, but the medium-term…
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Gas Prices Falling Across Massachusetts

Gas Prices Falling Across Massachusetts 01:01

 At one gas station in Lawrence, the price of regular unleaded was just $1.15 a gallon.

