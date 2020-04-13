Sensex Down Over 600 Points; Nifty Dips Below 9,000 Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Indian shares opened lower on Monday, with weak global cues and concerns about a lockdown extension beyond April 14 keeping underlying sentiment cautious. 👓 View full article

0

