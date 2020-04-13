ASX energy shares could outperform when the market reopens tomorrow after OPEC+ strikes a deal. But is the bear market really over? The post Oil price war comes to an end: Is the oil bear market finally over? appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

You Might Like

Tweets about this #ABSCBN04122020UTC. @gmanews It is their law and we must respect and follow it. Business comes to a price,,just have to be careful and… https://t.co/GFLbBIiyek 17 seconds ago Anna Eddy RT @SFC18B: @walc_lea @LalaFlorida94 Sixth saying from the cross comes to mind John 19:30 "it is finished" salvation was finished as Christ… 19 seconds ago defensivemid3mujahadah @goal £120M to £150M, quality comes at a hefty price 2 minutes ago Sheikh Mash-ud Ahmed RT @GilaniTufail: Kejriwal ji ruined Modiji's pravachan night yesterday. And now guess who will pay the price. Obviously us. We don't know… 2 minutes ago Kelvin Odanz Few days back she was here trying to play victim about how Nigerians won't give her a break blah blah blah. She fu… https://t.co/XvyQ7L8GK5 2 minutes ago John Bednarski Even though the price of #bitcoin has dropped, it is still beating big bank stocks. when i comes to market cap.… https://t.co/oqSGqy3CeT 2 minutes ago BOMPTOWN FINEST🔥 RT @PillowsAndDuvet: Get beautiful 100% cotton duvets at an affordable price. The duvets comes with 2 pillow cases and 1 bed sheet. Contact… 3 minutes ago Mary Cotey RT @ZevShalev: 4. Now comes news, the White House pushed through $760 Million of contracts for FEMA while doubling the share price of the… 3 minutes ago