Binance Officially Launches Bitcoin Options Trading on Mobile App

The Cointelegraph Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Binance Officially Launches Bitcoin Options Trading on Mobile AppBinance’s Bitcoin/Tether options contracts launched earlier today on the exchange’s futures trading platform
