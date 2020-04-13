SCWorx (WORX) Stock On Fire

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Shares of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) are on the run today, following the receipt of a committed purchase order from Rethink My Healthcare, a U.S.-based virtual healthcare network, for two million COVID-19 Rapid Testing Units, with provision for additional weekly orders of 2 million units for 23 weeks, valued at $35 million per week.


