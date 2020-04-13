China’s Oil Imports Suffer From Sharp Drop In Economic Growth

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

China's oil imports may have declined in March, a Reuters poll of 31 economists showed on Monday, while experts expect China's economy to have sharply contracted in the first quarter of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic. China, the world's top oil importer and key oil demand growth driver, went in lockdown at the end of January and February to try to stop the spreading of COVID-19. As a result, demand for energy for industrial activity and for fuel sharply dropped.


