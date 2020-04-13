Stock Alert: Nike Inc. Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

Nike Inc. (NKE), one of the largest retailer of sports apparel in the world, has witnessed nearly 17% drop in stock price since January, largely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Robert Antoshak Stock Alert: Nike Inc. https://t.co/ZjZhGjCPfe https://t.co/2tpVKWBJiV 15 hours ago CaptainCreps 🔔RESTOCK ALERT🔔 ==> https://t.co/JXTpGzzBNA The Nike Air Force 1 LOW Unlocked is back in stock but will be very l… https://t.co/A8qCWlU4Gg 20 hours ago Gaara RT @TheSoleWomens: RESTOCK ALERT! This pastel blue AF1 Shadow has just arrived back in stock at Nike!💙 Shop here: https://t.co/TqGmey0wYH… 5 days ago The Sole Womens RESTOCK ALERT! This pastel blue AF1 Shadow has just arrived back in stock at Nike!💙 Shop here:… https://t.co/bJc4MlfRDH 5 days ago