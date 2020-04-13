Global  

Stock Alert: Nike Inc.

RTTNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Nike Inc. (NKE), one of the largest retailer of sports apparel in the world, has witnessed nearly 17% drop in stock price since January, largely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
