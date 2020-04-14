This small cap ASX share has delivered 400% growth in a month Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The social restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic are causing revenues for delivery services like Marley Spoon AG (ASX: MMM) to skyrocket.



The social restrictions imposed by governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic are causing revenues for delivery services like Marley Spoon AG (ASX: MMM) to skyrocket.

