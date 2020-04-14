Artificial Intelligence can be Helpful to Find a Coronavirus Cure Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The use of innovative technologies can put an earlier end to the coronavirus crisis. Several companies are tapping artificial intelligence to achieve this goal, as it may help determine which types of drugs can treat COVID-19. It has been a very big challenge to address the coronavirus crisis. Time for Artificial Intelligence to Shine Despite numerous lockdown measures in place, the global number of victims and deaths continues to rise. There is seemingly no real solution to this situation as of yet. However, several technology firms think that artificial intelligence can help change the narrative. At least five companies are



