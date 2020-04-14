Oil Prices Plunge On Grim IMF Economic Forecast Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As if oil prices needed any more help on their downward spiral towards the teens, The IMF just slashed global growth to the worst since the '30s. “This crisis is like no other,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, wrote in a foreword to its semi-annual report. “Like in a war or a political crisis, there is continued severe uncertainty about the duration and intensity of the shock.” As Bloomberg notes, The International Monetary Fund predicted the “Great Lockdown” recession would be… 👓 View full article

