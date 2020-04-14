Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Why Netflix Stock Jumped Today

Why Netflix Stock Jumped Today

Motley Fool Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
The video-streaming pioneer got some bullish commentary from Wall Street. Meanwhile, Roku reported engagement gains.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: Why Netflix Stock Jumped Today https://t.co/sviUOvsF4G #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 17 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 Why Netflix Stock Jumped Today https://t.co/sviUOvsF4G #UK #TodayUK #WeekUK 17 hours ago

wallstsolver

Wall St Solver Why Netflix Stock Jumped Today 📰 » https://t.co/KH5dZccA9Y https://t.co/UkI6MEx161 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.