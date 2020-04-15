ASX 200 update: Appen reiterates guidance, Afterpay downgraded Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Afterpay Ltd (ASX:APT), Appen Ltd (ASX:APX), and Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC) are making waves on the ASX 200 on Wednesday...



The post ASX 200 update: Appen reiterates guidance, Afterpay downgraded appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Motley Fool Australia ASX 200 update: Appen reiterates guidance, Afterpay downgraded https://t.co/ZlPs5s2Cr4 36 minutes ago