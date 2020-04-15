Global  

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Recession Fears

RTTNews Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday as investor sentiment was dampened after the International Monetary Fund or IMF warned that the global economy could see the worst recession since the Great Depression due to the coronavirus pandemic and the containment measures adopted to slow the outbreak. The IMF said that the world GDP is set to contract 3 percent this year.
