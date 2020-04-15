Texas Oil Drillers Can’t Agree On Output Cuts

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

OPEC+ and large producers such as Canada, Norway, Mexico and Brazil came to an output cut agreement this weekend, but a coordinated output reduction in the United States isn’t likely to happen any time soon.The Railroad Commission, Texas’ oil regulator, failed to propose a concrete plan on Tuesday after more than 10 hours of talks. The three commissioners, Christian, Craddick and Sitton may be forced into action soon though as storage space is expected to run out within weeks. Texas oil drillers have mixed opinions about output restrictions,… 👓 View full article

