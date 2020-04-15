Global  

Texas Oil Drillers Can’t Agree On Output Cuts

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
OPEC+ and large producers such as Canada, Norway, Mexico and Brazil came to an output cut agreement this weekend, but a coordinated output reduction in the United States isn’t likely to happen any time soon.The Railroad Commission, Texas’ oil regulator, failed to propose a concrete plan on Tuesday after more than 10 hours of talks. The three commissioners, Christian, Craddick and Sitton may be forced into action soon though as storage space is expected to run out within weeks. Texas oil drillers have mixed opinions about output restrictions,…
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On

Trump Says Actual Cut Of Oil Output Will Be Double The Amount Currently Agreed On 00:32

 The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other countries, said they agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd. President Donald Trump said the OPEC+ group of oil producers might cut output by 20 million barrels per day (bpd). According to Reuters, they are cutting production...

