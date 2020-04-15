Global  

Mexico’s State Oil Firm Fails To Pay Hundreds Of Workers

OilPrice.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
While Mexico’s leftist President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to make state oil firm Pemex the pillar of a turnaround in the country’s declining oil production, hundreds of Pemex workers haven’t been paid for months and haven’t had health insurance and vacation days covered, Quartz reported on Wednesday, citing former and current employees at the company. The workers were hired as contractors for López Obrador’s flagship Pemex revival project—the construction of an US$8-billion Dos Bocas…
