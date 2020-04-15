Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares on watch after COVID-19 update Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN) share price will be on watch today after the release of a COVID-19 update...



The post Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares on watch after COVID-19 update appeared first on Motley Fool Australia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Anastasios (Taso) Manolakis (💦💦💦 Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares on watch after COVID-19 update https://t.co/9z2OLkaTx9 4 days ago