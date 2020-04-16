Global  

More Pain Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

RTTNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 190 points or 4.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,625-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.
