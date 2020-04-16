Keystone XL Pipeline Permit Canceled Because Of Fish

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A Montana judge canceled a vital permit for the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline with the argument that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to consider the effects of the pipeline on one fish species present in rivers that the route of the Keystone XL would cross. The cancellation comes just days after work on the construction of the pipeline began after two years of setbacks. Bloomberg reported last week that construction works had started on the Canadian part of the pipeline amid calls from opponents to delay the start because… 👓 View full article

