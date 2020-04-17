Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New York

Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New York

The Merkle Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New YorkThe majority of Bitcoin mining firms expected very little impact due tot he coronavirus crisis. Fast forward to today, and Riot Blockchain is effectively cutting costs by moving hardware to a different location. Riot Blockchain is one of the many companies engaged in Bitcoin mining as a business. Coronavirus Crisis Forces Riot Blockchain’s Hand While their services will remain operational, some nits will be moved to a different location. More specifically, several Bitcoin mining units will be shipped to New York. Interestingly enough, this is all made possible thanks to a new partnership with Coinmint. Riot Blockchain will use facilities of

The post Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New York appeared first on The Merkle News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cryptFund

CryptFund News Coronavirus Forces Riot #Blockchain to Move #Bitcoin #Mining Units to New York https://t.co/a1FzIgE9fs 17 minutes ago

BitnewsL

BitNEWS Live ₿ 🚀 Coronavirus Forces Riot Blockchain to Move Bitcoin Mining Units to New York https://t.co/zfZArJNXRS 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.