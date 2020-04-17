Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Markets News > Stock Alert: Check Point Software

Stock Alert: Check Point Software

RTTNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Shares of cyber security solutions provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) have gained more than 30% since its 52-week low of $80.06, hit on March 12, 2020. The stock has recorded a 52-week high of $130.95 on April 17, 2019.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.