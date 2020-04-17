3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

CynthiaLHenson3🌊 RT @NPR: A new analysis shows that Sen. Richard Burr was generally not that great at picking stocks — until his unusual move to sell off up… 55 seconds ago

Randy McMillan RT @Jaw709: In case anyone was wondering the 6T ($6,000,000,000,000) bailout per person is 40k ($40,000). You got $1,200 of that. That's r… 56 seconds ago

♦️♦️Scarface Trades♦️♦️ RT @High5Sh0rty: Some days just sit back and watch the price action. One mistake I made when first started trading was thinking I had to c… 1 minute ago

Sam 📈 ⏰ @KingMakerIQ I love that! Dollar cost averaging the right approach, especially with the volatility of the oil stock… https://t.co/5kWX3TTXcz 2 minutes ago

Dr.Prabhakar U RT @sharmasupriya: The government is sitting on 77 million tonnes of food stocks. It should release that to the states right away. https:/… 2 minutes ago

Brie ❤️ Amazon stocks are amazing right now . He is 23 billion$ richer in time period alone . https://t.co/Z56JPqNwKd 5 minutes ago