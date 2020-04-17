Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now? Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The top Canadian banks offer dividend yields not seen since the financial crisis. Should Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or TD (TSX:TD) stock be on your buy list today?



The post Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ペルー経済ニュース Should You Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) or TD (TSX:TD) Stock Now? - The Motley Fool Canada https://t.co/sTlAfkjSn9 2 days ago