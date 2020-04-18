Investors can now file and pay their taxes by June 1 and September 1, respectively. Exercise caution while adding Enbridge’s stock in your TFSA portfolio. The post Canada Revenue Agency: 2 Big COVID-19 Tax Changes to Be Aware of appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

