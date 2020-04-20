Global  

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

OilPrice.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A gruesome combination of crumbling demand for crude and global storage filled to its brim has pushed oil prices to levels not seen in over two decades. U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, has fallen to the $15 range as global economies remain on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crushing crude demand. To add insult to injury, global oil storage is reaching its limits. The situation is so dire, in fact, that the Department of Energy is even considering paying domestic oil producers to keep crude in the ground. Just. this Wednesday, the…
