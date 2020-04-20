Early access to superannuation available from today Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Australians experiencing hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic can apply to withdraw funds from their superannuation from today.



The post Early access to superannuation available from today appeared first on Motley Fool Australia.

