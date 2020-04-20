FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.K. stocks rose slightly on Monday after data showed the rate of growth of new coronavirus is slowing down in hard-hit places. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this RTTNews Top Stories FTSE 100 Marginally Higher In Cautious Trade https://t.co/76JTDEDpX7 #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/iWa6j4MmeD 24 minutes ago