Shares of the e-commerce provider are up 70% over the past two weeks alone. Should you buy into one of this year's biggest stock gainers?

You Might Like

Tweets about this thegreenisback Should You Buy Shopify Stock Right Now? @themotleyfool #stocks $SHOP https://t.co/5qDUgNvaqv 21 minutes ago Danny Vena RT @dannyvena: From #TheMotleyFool front page: After soaring in recent weeks, Should You Buy #Shopify #Stock Right Now? @themotleyfool #sto… 26 minutes ago Danny Vena From #TheMotleyFool front page: After soaring in recent weeks, Should You Buy #Shopify #Stock Right Now?… https://t.co/OcXjUpPf3b 1 hour ago Ginkgo Holdings Should you buy into one of this year's biggest stock gainers? Let's take a look at what drove those remarkable gain… https://t.co/FOfi0zYtVx 3 hours ago