Oil Stocks Barely Blink as Oil Implodes and Crashes Into Negative Territory Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

While oil stocks slumped today, it's tame compared to what happened to crude prices. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Matthew DiLallo Oil Stocks Barely Blink as Oil Implodes and Crashes Into Negative Territory @themotleyfool #stocks $XOM $CVX $SM… https://t.co/0EFOaJ48Qi 19 minutes ago cowboy capitalist Oil Stocks Barely Blink as Oil Implodes and Crashes Into Negative Territory @themotleyfool #stocks $XOM $CVX $SM… https://t.co/vFqHGPfa11 28 minutes ago Matthew DiLallo Oil Stocks Barely Blink as Oil Implodes and Crashes Into Negative Territory @themotleyfool #stocks $XOM $CVX $SM… https://t.co/H16YzEivVe 1 hour ago Stas Oil Stocks Barely Blink as Oil Implodes and Crashes Into Negative Territory | Nasdaq https://t.co/SL0GwuXTBS 1 hour ago